DOJ Kickback Concerns Extend Beyond Federal Funds

By Jaime Jones and Brenna Jenny (April 13, 2022, 5:47 PM EDT) -- The federal government has expressed growing interest in pursuing enforcement actions focused on alleged kickbacks in the health care industry that it cannot reach with its tried-and-true lever, the Anti-Kickback Statute. Specifically, where alleged kickback arrangements do not implicate federal funds, the U.S. Department of Justice increasingly is turning to the Travel Act and the Eliminating Kickbacks in Recovery Act, or EKRA. The Anti-Kickback Statute has historically imposed rigid and unique standards of practice for those serving federal health care programs, and this government enforcement trend suggests that health care companies may need to reassess referral-based arrangements even where they do...

