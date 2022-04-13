DOJ Coached Key Witness In Wage-Fixing Case, Jury Told

By Katie Buehler (April 13, 2022, 8:49 PM EDT) -- Attorneys for the former owner and former clinical director of a physical therapist staffing company implored a Texas federal jury Wednesday to acquit the men of charges they orchestrated a wage-fixing scheme, claiming prosecutors had coached the pair's alleged co-conspirator and misconstrued evidence to create the case. The company's former owner, Neeraj Jindal, and former clinical director, John Rodgers, are both charged with price-fixing, conspiracy to obstruct, and obstructing proceedings before the Federal Trade Commission. But during closing arguments in Sherman, Texas, defense attorneys urged an Eastern District of Texas jury to see the government's case for what they claim it...

