11th Circ. Undermined Rare-Disease Drugs, High Court Told

By Adam Lidgett (April 12, 2022, 7:27 PM EDT) -- Jacobus Pharmaceutical Co. Inc. said that the Eleventh Circuit created a circuit split and upended years of U.S. Food and Drug Administration policy when it ruled lucrative exclusivity for so-called orphan drugs extends not just to the specific approved uses but rather the entire drug. In an April 7 petition to the high court, Jacobus asked for review of an Eleventh Circuit finding that the FDA unlawfully infringed on an exclusivity period it awarded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. for Firdapse, a drug that treats a rare autoimmune disease, when the agency approved Jacobus' lower-cost version. The petition said that the Orphan Drug...

