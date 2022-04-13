Insurer Tells 11th Circ. Filing Error Dooms Hotel's Mistrial Bid

By Morgan Conley (April 13, 2022, 4:59 PM EDT) -- The insurer for a hotel in Orlando, Florida, told the Eleventh Circuit it shouldn't entertain attempts to vacate a jury verdict against the hotel owner in an insurance fraud suit, arguing the hotelier didn't take the proper steps to preserve the bulk of its arguments. Arch Specialty Insurance Co. told the circuit court in a motion to dismiss Tuesday that it lacks jurisdiction over BP Investment Partners LLC' appeal of trial court orders denying several post-trial motions. Arch contends that since the hotel investment firm launched its appeal while its motions — seeking judgment as a matter of law, a new...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS