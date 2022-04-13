NY Judge Says Precedent Clear, Tosses Virus Coverage Suit

By Ben Zigterman (April 13, 2022, 3:53 PM EDT) -- A New York state judge tossed a property owner's COVID-19 coverage suit against Wesco Insurance Co., finding that other decisions from New York courts and the Second Circuit require tangible damage for there to be coverage. While Anthony Lolli had argued that he lost more than $490,000 in rental income during the pandemic from two sets of properties, Justice Sharon M.J. Gianelli said Tuesday that the precedent is clear and binding. "There is no new or different evidence or argument made that would cause this court to deviate from the clearly established binding precedent that presently exists in numerous identical cases," she...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS