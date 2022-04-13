Ex-Iconix CEO's Retrial Bumped To Oct. After Paul Weiss Exits

By Rachel Scharf (April 13, 2022, 3:05 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge on Wednesday pushed the accounting fraud retrial of former Iconix Brand Group CEO Neil Cole from July to October, giving his new lawyers more time to get up to speed on the case after Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP dropped out. U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos had previously scheduled a July 18 retrial date for the eight open counts against Cole, the brother of fashion designer Kenneth Cole. Jurors acquitted the ex-Iconix CEO of conspiracy charges at the close of a previous trial in November but deadlocked over whether he booked $11 million in fake revenue...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS