Fresenius GC Says He Was Canned For Flagging Misconduct

By Hailey Konnath (April 12, 2022, 11:02 PM EDT) -- Fresenius Medical Care's former general counsel filed retaliation and wrongful termination claims against the company on Tuesday, claiming he was demoted and ultimately fired for reporting apparent misconduct that allegedly included embezzlement and waste of corporate funds. Douglas G. Kott, who was also a senior vice president at Fresenius, said the German company shifted him from general counsel into a much less meaningful role — global chief legal operations officer — after he reported the potential misconduct and illegal activity to the compliance department. Kott also reported concerns to his supervisor about possible violations of the Anti-Kickback Statute and possible manipulation...

