Texas Patent Biz Drops Infringement Claims Against Subaru

By Andrew Karpan (April 13, 2022, 4:50 PM EDT) -- A Texas patent-holding company has agreed to drop its infringement claims against Subaru after discovering the automaker was actually already licensing its patent-protected software all along. In a joint motion filed Monday, lawyers for Subaru and Tyler, Texas-based Liberty Patents LLC alerted U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap that they had agreed to end part of a patent lawsuit that Liberty lodged late last year in his court. In Liberty's original complaint, the company said that Subaru brands — like its Outback line of SUVs — used Blackberry's QNX operating system, which the former cellphone brand bought in 2010. Liberty claims that...

