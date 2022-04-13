Texas Biz Owners Hit With Export Violations, Fraud Charges

By Hailey Konnath (April 13, 2022, 9:00 PM EDT) -- A Texas couple who own and operate an engineering consulting firm were arrested Tuesday, and charged with export violations and fraud stemming from an alleged scheme in which they purportedly stole business from a rival research and development company. Xiaojian Tao and his wife, Yu Lang, both 63, were picked up in Helotes, Texas, according to a statement from the U.S. Department of Justice. Prosecutors said the couple has owned and operated Tyletech since 1997. Meanwhile, from 1994 to 2020, Tao also worked for the unnamed rival research company, which directly competed with Tyletech, prosecutors alleged. Tao certified that each year,...

