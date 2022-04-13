FDA Wins Challenge To Perchlorate In Food Packaging

By Emily Field (April 13, 2022, 9:11 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Tuesday tossed a suit against the U.S. Food and Drug Administration brought by environmental and health groups challenging its decision to allow the chemical perchlorate in food packaging, finding that the FDA's decision was not arbitrary. The Natural Resources Defense Council Inc., the Center for Food Safety and other groups argued in their 2019 suit that the FDA ignored research showing levels of perchlorate in foods have risen since the agency first allowed the chemical's use in packaging in 2005. The groups had petitioned the FDA to reconsider its decision, which the agency denied in...

