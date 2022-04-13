Veteran Texas Atty Warned For Insulting 5th Circ. Panel

By Ryan Boysen (April 13, 2022, 3:23 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit has ripped an El Paso, Texas, labor attorney for suggesting that a three-judge panel checked out and let staff attorneys write an opinion that didn't go his way, with the panel threatening sanctions should the lawyer "continue to lodge scurrilous allegations." After the panel upheld a lower court's dismissal of his client's life insurance recovery lawsuit last month, attorney Michael T. Milligan asked it to take another look, saying the opinion was so bad it must have been authored by overworked lawyers in the Fifth Circuit's Staff Attorney's Office. Needless to say, the panel was not amused, and...

