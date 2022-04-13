5th Circ. Revives La. Pollution Case Against DuPont

By Clark Mindock (April 13, 2022, 2:06 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit has revived portions of a suit filed by 23 Louisiana residents against DuPont and Japanese chemical manufacturer Denka over alleged chemical pollution, finding that the case closely tracks a similar suit it previously revived. A three-judge panel determined on Tuesday that the lawsuit filed by St. John the Baptist Parish residents over alleged chloroprene pollution was markedly similar to a complaint filed by a different group of residents who live near the purportedly polluting facility, saying the district court should reconsider dismissal in light of a decision there. In that decision, Butler v. Denka Performance Elastomer LLC, the Fifth...

