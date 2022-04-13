Real Estate Rumors: Continuum, Dwight, Grover Corlew

By Andrew McIntyre (April 13, 2022, 4:15 PM EDT) -- New York-based Continuum Co. has broken ground at a Bay Harbor Islands, Florida, residential condo project, the South Florida Business Journal reported on Wednesday. The firm broke ground at 9201 E. Bay Harbor Drive, where project plans call for 68 residential condo units as well as 20 boat slips, according to the report. Developers Andrew Brain and E.F. Chip Walsh have wrapped up a $27.2 million loan from Dwight Capital for their project in Kansas City, Missouri, Commercial Observer reported on Wednesday. The loan is for 315 E. 39th St., a former high school building that the developers are now converting into...

