'Vexatious' Ex-MLB Player Abused Court System, Alsup Says

By Max Jaeger (April 13, 2022, 2:50 PM EDT) -- Senior U.S. District Judge William Alsup deemed former MLB pitcher Neiman Nix a "vexatious" litigant on Tuesday, rebuking the hurler-turned-supplement-salesman for abusing the judicial system in a harassment campaign against the league and its union. The designation means Nix will need court approval to file any more lawsuits than the eight he's already brought, which variously challenge MLB and the MLB Players Association's ban on a performance-enhancing drug called "IGF-1" that Nix sells through his company, DNA Sports Performance Lab. "This extensive litigation history certainly qualifies as abusive and misuse of the judicial system," Judge Alsup wrote in the order Tuesday,...

