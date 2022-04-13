Judge Trims Ga. Chicken Plant's $2M Suit Against Insurer

By Rosie Manins (April 13, 2022, 3:48 PM EDT) -- The owners of a Georgia chicken processing plant where six workers died from a liquid nitrogen leak had their $2 million nonpayment case against an insurer trimmed by a federal judge to a single contract breach claim. Foundation Food Group Inc. and Prime-Pak Foods Inc. can't bring their declaratory judgment claim in addition to the contract breach claim against Selective Way Insurance Co. because they are duplicative, U.S. District Judge Richard W. Story ruled on Tuesday. He also dismissed the chicken factory companies' claim for attorney fees, which they had voluntarily dropped, but left the door open for them to refile...

