Morgan Stanley Data Loss Deal Merits $20M Fee, Attys Say

By Ivan Moreno (April 13, 2022, 5:13 PM EDT) -- Attorneys who netted a $68.2 million settlement for Morgan Stanley customers over data security incidents told a New York federal court they deserve $20 million in fees for their work on a case they said "was novel, complex and high risk." In a memorandum filed Tuesday, attorneys at Morgan & Morgan and Nussbaum Law Group PC said their request represents 29.3% of the total settlement, which they touted as "one of the most substantial relief packages ever achieved on a per-class member basis in a data security class action." The settlement disclosed in December 2021 requires Morgan Stanley to establish a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS