NY Appellate Judges Question Minor League Contraction

By Zachary Zagger (April 13, 2022, 10:23 PM EDT) -- New York appellate judges on Wednesday hammered Major League Baseball, the New York Yankees and the Houston Astros over the meaning of minor league affiliation agreements, suggesting contract suits over the cut of Yankees and Astros affiliates should continue as part of the league's rehauling of the minor league system. The questioning came during oral arguments at a New York state appeals court in two cases brought by the owners of the Staten Island Yankees and Tri-City ValleyCats, which were cut from the new MLB-affiliated minor league baseball system. Arguing for the Yankees, which is attempting to arbitrate a $20 million...

