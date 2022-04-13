Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Georgia City Must Face Ex-Fire Chief's Whistleblower Claims

By Clark Mindock (April 13, 2022, 4:22 PM EDT) -- A Georgia city must face First Amendment violation accusations from its former fire chief who claims he was inappropriately fired, a federal judge said Wednesday, though he trimmed several claims related to officials allegedly inappropriately accessing the Apple Watch of the ex-fire chief's lover.

U.S. District Judge Clay D. Land said that the city of Monroe must face claims that its former fire chief William Owens was fired for speaking up during a brewing scandal over misappropriated funds, an alleged violation of Owens' First Amendment rights and Georgia whistleblower laws.

Judge Land said the city couldn't reject Owens' claims, primarily because...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!