Georgia City Must Face Ex-Fire Chief's Whistleblower Claims

By Clark Mindock (April 13, 2022, 4:22 PM EDT) -- A Georgia city must face First Amendment violation accusations from its former fire chief who claims he was inappropriately fired, a federal judge said Wednesday, though he trimmed several claims related to officials allegedly inappropriately accessing the Apple Watch of the ex-fire chief's lover. U.S. District Judge Clay D. Land said that the city of Monroe must face claims that its former fire chief William Owens was fired for speaking up during a brewing scandal over misappropriated funds, an alleged violation of Owens' First Amendment rights and Georgia whistleblower laws. Judge Land said the city couldn't reject Owens' claims, primarily because...

