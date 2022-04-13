NLRB Judge Says Exxon Illegally Enforced Rule, Fired Worker

By Beverly Banks (April 13, 2022, 3:26 PM EDT) -- Exxon Mobil unlawfully fired a worker for disseminating an email about pension plan changes on social media, an NLRB judge ruled, finding the company's corporate assets policy runs afoul of federal labor law. National Labor Relations Board Judge Michael A. Rosas supported agency attorneys' bid Tuesday to reverse a 2017 Trump-era standard known as Boeing Co. that gave employers more leeway in evaluating whether the effect of workplace rules on employee rights are greater than an employer's legitimate business interests. Exxon must reinstate Leo Suarez and make him whole for loss of earnings and benefits, and compensate him for adverse tax...

