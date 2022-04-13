Laguna Point Lands $329M Loan For LA Residential Portfolio

By Andrew McIntyre (April 13, 2022, 2:39 PM EDT) -- Laguna Point Properties has scored $328.8 million in financing from a lending arm of CBRE Group for a portfolio of residential properties in downtown Los Angeles, according to an announcement Wednesday from borrower-side broker Jones Lang LaSalle. The financing from MF1 Capital LLC is for a five-property portfolio that has a total of 1,037 units, and the loan is for three years at a floating rate of interest. The loan also comes with a pair of one-year extension options, JLL said Wednesday. The portfolio comprises properties known as Lofts, Main, Manhattan, Spring and Tower. Four of the five are pre-World War...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS