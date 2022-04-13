Lenders Ask 7th Circ. To Revive Mexican Property Dispute

By Celeste Bott (April 13, 2022, 6:55 PM EDT) -- A Seventh Circuit panel appeared skeptical Wednesday of arguments raised by two lenders claiming their lawsuit seeking to recover millions they loaned to a failed real estate project in Mexico was wrongfully thrown out as untimely, questioning the contention that "dire" emails about project financing triggered the statute of limitations. Steven and Eric Hovde are looking to be paid back more than $4 million they loaned to Jeffrey Riegel and Isla Development for unpaid mortgages that were taken out to buy parcels on Isla Mujeres, a Caribbean island off the coast of Cancun, Mexico, as well as tens of millions in...

