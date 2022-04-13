Chicago Wants To Be Heard In Ex-Alderman's Bribery Case

By Celeste Bott (April 13, 2022, 6:59 PM EDT) -- The city of Chicago wants its say in a criminal case pending against a former city alderman who pled not guilty to bribery Wednesday and has been cooperating with the federal government for years as it's built corruption cases against other public officials. Former Alderman Daniel Solis, 72, entered his plea during an arraignment by teleconference before Judge Andrea Wood of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois on Wednesday morning. Solis, who faces one count of bribery, is accused of accepting campaign contributions in exchange for supporting zoning ordinance amendments sought by an unnamed developer, according to the...

