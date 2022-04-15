Thompson Coe Adds Litigator In San Antonio

By Emma Cueto (April 15, 2022, 4:32 PM EDT) -- Thompson Coe Cousins & Irons LLP has added a litigator from a Texas trials boutique as a partner in its newly established San Antonio office. Robin Brzozowski, whose practice focuses on defending against personal injury and wrongful death lawsuits, joins the firm after two years as the managing partner of the San Antonio office for the civil litigation firm Lanza Law Firm. "Robin is a valuable addition to our San Antonio office," Shawn Phelan, chair of the management committee at Thompson Coe, said in a statement. "Her experience and expertise in all stages of litigation will continue to add to the...

