4th Circ. Ruling Cements Climate Suit Remands, Courts Told

By Keith Goldberg (April 13, 2022, 4:42 PM EDT) -- State and local governments pursuing climate change torts against fossil fuel companies say the Fourth Circuit's sweeping conclusion that such suits belong in state court draws a blueprint other circuit courts should follow to reject industry arguments that the cases are a federal matter. California municipalities submitted the Fourth Circuit's April 7 opinion reaffirming its conclusion that state court should be the home for Baltimore's suit seeking climate-related infrastructure damages from fossil fuel companies to the Ninth Circuit on Tuesday, while Minnesota and Hoboken, New Jersey, submitted copies on Wednesday to the Eighth and Third circuits, respectively. Those circuit courts, as...

