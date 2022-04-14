Narrow Class Approved In DuPont Retiree ERISA Battle

By Kellie Mejdrich (April 14, 2022, 7:47 PM EDT) -- A Delaware court refused Thursday to greenlight a class of over 100,000 DuPont retirees in a case accusing the chemical giant of giving workers insufficient notice of early pension eligibility, but granted class status to a group of several hundred early retirees who claim DuPont sent them faulty forms. U.S. Circuit Judge Stephanos Bibas, sitting by designation in Delaware federal district court, agreed to certify a class of roughly 350 retirees during virtual oral arguments. The retirees in that group allege that inadequate information about their accrued benefits that they received from a form they were sent after ending their employment led them to miss out...

