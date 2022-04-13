Non-Atty Can Pursue Title Biz Assets, Axed From Owner Bid

By Michelle Casady (April 13, 2022, 6:57 PM EDT) -- A Texas appellate court has determined that a nonlawyer, who claims he was improperly pushed out of a title services partnership by three law firms, can pursue a bid to recover assets of the business, but tossed his claims seeking an ownership interest in the entity. In a ruling issued Tuesday, the Fifth Court of Appeals in Dallas determined that since the business entity was providing legal services in the context of real estate transactions, H. Jonathan Cooke cannot share an ownership interest in the business because that is illegal under Texas law. Cooke formerly partnered with Robert Karlseng, Ashley Brigham...

