Philip Morris Gets $2.5M Atty Award Overturned In Engle Suit

By Carolina Bolado (April 13, 2022, 8:25 PM EDT) -- A split Florida appeals court reversed a $2.5 million attorney fees and costs award to a smoker's estate against Philip Morris after finding that the trial court should have set off a duplicative fee award already paid by R.J. Reynolds. In a 2-1 decision, the Fourth District Court of Appeal vacated a final judgment awarding Robert Gore — whose wife, Gloria, suffered from carotid artery stenosis and lung cancer — $2,515,086 in attorney fees and expert costs under Florida's proposal for settlement statute. The appeals court panel said that because an attorney is entitled only to a "reasonable fee" under the proposal for...

