Ala., Texas Seek Stop To Metaverse Casino NFT Sales

By McCord Pagan (April 13, 2022, 7:30 PM EDT) -- Regulators in Texas and Alabama on Wednesday issued cease-and-desist orders against a group selling non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, to fund the development of virtual casinos in the metaverse, saying the sales are in fact that of unregistered securities. The Texas State Securities Board and Alabama Securities Commission, with help from the Kentucky Department of Financial Institutions, filed orders against Sand Vegas Casino Club and its co-founders Finn Ruben Warnke and Martin Schwarzberger to stop them from allegedly selling NFTs in their states without being registered. "Although the NFTs constitute securities, respondents are advising purchasers that securities laws do not currently regulate...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS