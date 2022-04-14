Freeman Mathis Adds 6 Severson & Werson Trial Attys in SF

By James Mills (April 14, 2022, 3:55 PM EDT) -- Freeman Mathis & Gary, LLP has added a team of six Severson & Werson litigators to its San Francisco Bay Area offices. Three of the six are joining as partners, two join as senior counsel and one joins as an associate, the firm announced Monday. Five of the six were at Severson & Werson for about four years and before that were at Archer Norris, a law firm handling primarily business and insurance litigation. "What we liked was their trial experience," Freeman Mathis managing partner Ben Mathis told Law360 Pulse during an interview Thursday morning. "That's harder and harder to come...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS