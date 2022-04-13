Ratajkowski, Paparazzo Settle Instagram Photo Copyright Row

By Jasmin Jackson (April 13, 2022, 5:18 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge has agreed to close a copyright suit lodged against model Emily Ratajkowski over the use of a paparazzo's image of her on her Instagram account, saying Wednesday the parties had inked a deal. U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres said in the order that Ratajkowski and photographer Robert O'Neil had "reached a settlement in principle," which will put an end to litigation that claimed the model infringed O'Neil's registered copyright on an image of her when she posted it on social media without a license. The photographer had slapped Ratajkowski and her self-named company Emrata Holdings LLC...

