Sheppard Mullin Adds 4-Partner Energy Team In Calif.

By Clark Mindock (April 19, 2022, 3:31 PM EDT) -- Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton LLP has brought on four seasoned attorneys from Winston & Strawn LLP to join its energy team in California, as the firm positions itself to lead in the state's ballooning renewables and regulatory sector. Lisa A. Cottle, who joined the San Francisco office alongside Joseph M. Karp and Thomas W. Solomon, told Law360 on Friday that the collective move came after years of seeing the breadth of the Sheppard Mullin energy practice and feeling as though their experience with regulatory matters and representing developers would compliment that established approach and fill in some gaps. The fourth...

