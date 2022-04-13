Nursing Home Workers' Insurance Scam Claims Survive

By Jeannie O'Sullivan (April 13, 2022, 6:06 PM EDT) -- An executive for an embattled multistate nursing home chain must face employees' proposed class allegations that they paid premiums for health, dental and supplemental insurance that was never provided, a New Jersey federal judge ruled Wednesday while at the same time releasing him from consumer protection claims in the lawsuit. U.S. District Judge John Michael Vazquez rejected Jack Jaffa's dismissal argument that the proposed class action lawsuit didn't include enough specifics about his alleged role as director of the Skyline Health Care LLC affiliate that oversaw insurance coverage and thus constituted an impermissible group pleading. While the court would have expected...

