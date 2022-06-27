Prescriber Intent Matters In Opioid Cases, High Court Rules

By Jeff Overley (June 27, 2022, 10:42 AM EDT) -- Prosecutions under the Controlled Substances Act for excessive prescribing of opioids and other addictive drugs must show that doctors knew they lacked a legitimate medical purpose, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled Monday in a defeat for the U.S. Department of Justice. The ruling nominally involves CSA convictions of "pill mill" prescribers in the Tenth and Eleventh circuits, but it carries nationwide implications for criminal and civil cases related to sales and distribution of prescription narcotics for recreational use. Monday's ruling held that the DOJ "must prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the defendant knew that he or she was acting in an unauthorized...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS