Ga. Anesthesia Biz Pays $7M To End Kickbacks Case

By Rosie Manins (April 14, 2022, 1:41 PM EDT) -- A Georgia anesthesia business and its founders have agreed to pay $7.2 million to settle a kickbacks suit brought against them alleging four years of False Claims Act and Anti-Kickback Statute violations. Care Plus Management LLC, its founders Paul Weir and John Morgan, and 18 anesthesia entities they owned and operated allegedly boosted business by paying off physicians from outpatient surgical centers for exclusive referrals, the Georgia and federal governments said Wednesday in announcing the settlement. It ends a Northern District of Georgia complaint brought by the company's former senior vice president and chief operating officer, Robert Douglas, on behalf of...

