EPA Blew Deadlines For Haze Plans In 34 States, Suit Says

By Morgan Conley (April 14, 2022, 2:02 PM EDT) -- Four environmental groups sued the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in California federal court, alleging that the agency failed to hold dozens of states accountable for not turning in plans for reducing air pollution in national parks and wilderness areas. The Center for Biological Diversity, the Environmental Defense Fund, the National Parks Conservation Association and the Sierra Club said in a complaint Wednesday that close to a year has passed since 34 states were supposed to submit plans outlining how they intend to address air pollution that impairs visibility in the nation's "most iconic landscapes." Despite numerous states not meeting the July...

