Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Whole Foods Can't Escape $15M Milk Contract Fight

By Kelcey Caulder (April 14, 2022, 5:42 PM EDT) -- A Georgia federal judge has refused Whole Foods' request to toss a $15 million lawsuit brought against it after the grocery chain terminated a milk purchase agreement and allegedly caused a yogurt company to go bankrupt as a result.

In a nine-page order on Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Thomas W. Thrash Jr. said the assignee for the yogurt company, Asset Recovery Associates LLC, had cured previous deficiencies in its affidavits to the point the case should continue.

Whole Foods had argued in its motion for summary judgment that Asset Recovery lacked standing to sue for breach of contract because the deed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!