'Godzilla' Producers Must Face Mountain Monster IP Suit

By Gina Kim (April 13, 2022, 8:02 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Tuesday refused to dismiss a copyright infringement suit filed against producers behind the 2019 "Godzilla: King of the Monsters" film for allegedly ripping off media company Summit Kaiju's mountain monster Batholith, finding that the character is distinct, recognizable, and thus protectable. A California federal judge found enough similarities between Summit Kaiju's Batholith mountain beast character (left) and Legend Pictures' "Godzilla" sequel's Titanus Methuselah monster (right), and refused to dismiss Summit Kaiju's copyright suit. (Court Documents) In an eight-page order, U.S. District Judge Percy Anderson denied "Godzilla" producers Legend Pictures LLC's dismissal bid for Summit Kaiju's suit...

