Serial Fraudster Who Fled After PAC Scam Gets 3½ Years

By Rachel Scharf (April 14, 2022, 4:05 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge sentenced an 83-year-old California man Thursday to 3½ years in prison for pilfering nearly $250,000 in donations to fake political action committees and then jumping bail, the man's fifth prison sentence since 1985. U.S. District Judge Richard M. Berman said it caused him "great sorrow to encounter" John Pierre Dupont, who pled guilty in July to one count each of wire fraud and aggravated identity theft. Prosecutors allege Dupont solicited money from thousands of donors through phony PAC websites and went on the lam for more than seven months after being released on bail in March 2019....

