Amazon Says Additional Info Allowed In COBRA Notices

By Patrick Hoff (April 14, 2022, 2:48 PM EDT) -- Amazon told a Florida federal court that a proposed class action accusing the company of including misleading and threatening language in benefits notices should be tossed, calling an ex-worker's claim that people were discouraged from continuing health coverage because of the notices "utterly implausible." The e-commerce giant said in a motion to dismiss Wednesday that although its Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act notice includes more information than the U.S. Department of Labor's model notice, Teresa Lites does not — and cannot — claim that any of it is incorrect. Lites argued in her Feb. 25 complaint that Amazon.com Services Inc.'s COBRA...

