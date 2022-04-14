Tech CEO Swiped Millions From Data Privacy Firm, Feds Say

By Max Jaeger (April 14, 2022, 1:54 PM EDT) -- A Connecticut tech CEO and his brother were indicted Wednesday for allegedly stealing millions of dollars from the executive's former data privacy company using a slew of schemes involving phony vendors, bogus bank accounts and undisclosed conflicts of interest. Authorities say Suni Munshani, 60, posed as an outside consultant between 2011 and 2019, then caused his data privacy firm to pay $3 million for work that was mostly never conducted. The payments were allegedly deposited into a Canadian bank account controlled by Suni's 57-year-old brother, Suresh Munshani, who kept some for himself and sent the rest back to Suni, according to...

