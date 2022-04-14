USCIS To Give Veterans Citizenship After Failing To Ax Suits

By Mike LaSusa (April 14, 2022, 6:26 PM EDT) -- U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services will grant naturalization requests made by two immigrant veterans after federal courts refused to toss the soldiers' lawsuits alleging the agency unfairly disqualified them from expedited processing of their citizenship bids. A California federal judge on Thursday granted a joint motion to send Gunay Miriyeva's case back to USCIS so the agency could approve her application for citizenship and hold a naturalization ceremony for her within the next two weeks, as long as there are no material changes to her application in the meantime. That move followed similar recent developments in a Minnesota federal court, which...

