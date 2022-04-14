Newsweek To Settle Instagram Embed Copyright Suit

By Adam Lidgett (April 14, 2022, 3:37 PM EDT) -- Newsweek has come to an agreement to settle with a Los Angeles photographer in a copyright dispute over embedded Instagram posts, less than a month after a New York federal judge shot down dueling bids for victory from both parties. U.S. District Judge Katherine P. Failla on Wednesday conditionally closed the case without prejudice after noting that Newsweek and plaintiff Elliot McGucken reached a settlement in principle to end the litigation that McGucken launched. Details about the deal were not immediately available on Thursday, but the judge told the parties to hand in a settlement and dismissal stipulation in the next...

