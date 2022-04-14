Political Site The Hill Shares Data With Facebook, Suit Says

By Chris Villani (April 14, 2022, 3:56 PM EDT) -- Nexstar Media Group Inc. was hit with a proposed class action by readers of political news site The Hill who claim the multibillion-dollar company is knowingly disclosing personally identifiable information or viewing data with Facebook. The complaint filed Wednesday in Massachusetts federal court alleges that Nexstar has a practice of disclosing information to Facebook, or as it is known now, Meta Platforms Inc., and that users are kept in the dark. According to the suit, Nexstar is violating the Video and Library Privacy Protection Act through a so-called Facebook pixel, a code Nexstar installed on TheHill.com that allows it to collect...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS