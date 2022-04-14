Real Estate Rumors: Barings, Ares, Wexford

By Andrew McIntyre (April 14, 2022, 5:16 PM EDT) -- Barings has purchased two warehouses in Coral Springs, Florida, for $31 million, the South Florida Business Journal reported on Thursday. The deal is for 3850 and 3872 N.W. 126th Ave., which have a combined 128,563 square feet of space, and the seller is affiliated with investor Luis Graef, according to the report. Private equity shop Ares Management has loaned $79 million to Nuveen Real Estate and Taconic Partners for a New York Upper East Side project, Commercial Observer reported on Thursday. The loan is for 309 East 94th S. and 324 East 95th St., where the venture is currently considering options...

