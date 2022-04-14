Atlantia Valued At €58B In Blackstone-Backed Takeover Bid

By Benjamin Horney (April 14, 2022, 7:50 AM EDT) -- A group featuring private equity giant Blackstone has offered to take private Italian infrastructure giant Atlantia SpA at a valuation of roughly €58 billion ($63 billion), the target said Thursday. The bid comes from an entity called Schemaquarantatrè SpA, which features Blackstone Group and Edizione Holding, the investment group of the Benetton family, a wealthy Italian family that already owns a stake of about 33% in Atlantia, according to a statement. Under the terms of the offer, an affiliate of Blackstone Infrastructure Partners LP and the Benettons would acquire all outstanding ordinary shares of Atlantia for €23 apiece, a premium of...

