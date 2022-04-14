Tesla Race Bias Verdict Slashed From $137M To $15M

By Rachel Stone (April 14, 2022, 12:43 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge shrank to $15 million a $137 million damages verdict assessed against Tesla in a suit brought by a Black worker who said he endured constant racial slurs and harassment, calling the jury's original award excessive. A federal judge agreed that Owen Diaz suffered racial harassment and abuse at Tesla's Fremont, California, plant, but lowered the jury's $137 million award to $15 million, calling the initial award "grossly disproportionate.'' (AP Photo/Ben Margot) On Wednesday, U.S. District Judge William H. Orrick rejected Tesla's request for a holding that it wasn't liable for Owen Diaz' claims of harassment and abuse....

