Google Built Map Market Muscle To Jack Up Prices, Suit Says

By Bonnie Eslinger (April 15, 2022, 5:05 PM EDT) -- Google and its parent company leverage their "enormous market power" to impose "staggering" price increases and force businesses that provide services using Google Maps into buying other digital products, according to a proposed antitrust class action in California federal court.

The complaint, filed by three companies that use the digital-mapping service, says they were required to sign on to additional products, such as Google's database that provides information on destinations on its maps.

"Then, once locked in, Google ratchets up the cost on its maps products," states the suit, which was filed on Wednesday.

One of the plaintiffs, California-based Dream Big...

