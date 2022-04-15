Ga. Atty Pushes To Preserve Fraud Claim In Partnership Fight

By Emily Sides (April 15, 2022, 4:15 PM EDT) -- An Atlanta-based medical malpractice attorney and his law firm have asked a Georgia state court to reject a bid to dismiss his claims of fraud and slander against his former co-counsel as part of a dispute over shared clients and the end of their years-long professional partnership. Lawrence B. Schlachter and his law firm, Schlachter Law Firm PC, asked the Georgia State-wide Business Court on Wednesday to deny a March motion from Lloyd N. Bell and his Bell Law Firm seeking to toss new claims of fraud and slander brought as part of an amended complaint in the partnership dispute....

