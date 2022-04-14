Saudi Oil Company Says $8.5M Award Must Be Rejected

By Clark Mindock (April 14, 2022, 9:49 PM EDT) -- A Saudi energy company says an arbitrator inappropriately gutted its bribery claims against a Houston company and instead validated its adversary's counterclaims with an $8.5 million award, and wants the Fifth Circuit to right that wrong. Al Rushaid Parker Drilling Ltd. said Wednesday that the arbitrator in the case did not even allow it to present its case, which claimed that Houston-based National Oilwell Varco Inc. bribed Al Rushaid employees to approve grossly inflated supply contracts and turned a blind eye when NOV failed to deliver equipment. The Saudi company said the arbitrator inappropriately dismissed the bribery claims without a hearing,...

