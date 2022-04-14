Mass. Justices Nix State Wage Damages For Federal Claims

By Chris Villani (April 14, 2022, 2:07 PM EDT) -- Massachusetts' top appellate court on Thursday found that workers pursuing overtime claims under federal statutes cannot be awarded higher damages allowed by the state's wage laws, flipping a lower court ruling. Massachusetts' Supreme Judicial Court said Thursday that the Fair Labor Standards Act preempts the state's Wage Act in cases that are based only on the federal law. (Lane Turner/The Boston Globe via Getty Images) In a 26-page opinion written by Associate Justice Dalila A. Wendlandt, the Supreme Judicial Court delved into the relationship between the Fair Labor Standards Act and Massachusetts' Wage Act, in a case involving three employees of a...

